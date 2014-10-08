Oct 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Voestalpine AG

Issue Amount 400 million Euro

Maturity Date October 14, 2021

Coupon 2.25 pct

Yield 2.263 pct

Reoffer price 99.917

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Payment Date October 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, Commerzbank, RBI & UniCredit

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN AT0000A19S18

