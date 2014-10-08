BRIEF-CAPREIT CEO says diagnosed with prostate cancer
April 25 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust-
Oct 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount $1 billion
Maturity Date October 15,2024
Coupon 2.500 pct
Reoffer price 99.1770
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Payment Date October 15,2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole,CIB,JP Morgan & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 0.175 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York Law
ISIN US298785GQ39
* First Industrial Realty Trust reports first quarter 2017 results