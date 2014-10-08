Oct 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount $1 billion

Maturity Date October 15,2024

Coupon 2.500 pct

Reoffer price 99.1770

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

Payment Date October 15,2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole,CIB,JP Morgan & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 0.175 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York Law

ISIN US298785GQ39

