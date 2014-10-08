Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Stockholms Lans Landsting

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 18, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 23bp

Payment Date October 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Ratings AA+ (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

ISIN XS1078279517

ITemporary SIN XS1121518002

