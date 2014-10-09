* Hindalco Industries jumps 4 percent. * Global rival Alcoa Inc's earnings beat forecasts, propelled by higher aluminium prices. * Augurs well for the company's unit Novelis Inc, investors say. * Novelis is the world's largest producer of rolled aluminium products. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)