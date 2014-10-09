* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 6 basis points to 8.47 percent in early trade. * RBI says to conduct open market sale of up to 100 billion rupees worth of bonds on Oct. 13. * Crude prices end lower on Wednesday but off early lows. * 10-year paper seen in an 8.42 percent to 8.52 percent range. * Fall in US yields following Fed's September policy meet minutes may limit upside in yields. * Traders view minutes as suggesting a continued accommodative stance on monetary policy. * Inflation data due next week to be the key focus. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)