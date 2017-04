* Shares in Cummins India Ltd gain 2.2 percent. * Deutsche Bank upgrades the stock to "buy" from "hold." * Calls Cummins its top pick in the industrials manufacturing sector. * Says the stock could double in about three years, citing several reasons, including investment demand and attractive share price levels. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)