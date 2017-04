* India's BSE index gains 1.04 percent, and the NSE index is also up 1.08 percent. * Markets are set to snap three days of losses. * Gains track firm U.S. and Asian markets. * Minutes from the Fed's meeting suggested concerns about the economy, which may delay rate hikes. * Hindalco Industries gains 4.5 percent after global rival Alcoa Inc's earnings beat forecasts. * Bharat Heavy Electricals gains 3.7 percent after it wins orders worth 78 billion rupees. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)