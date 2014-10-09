* Indian bonds slump after RBI announces a 100-billion-rupee ($1.64 billion) open market sale of bonds on Oct. 13. * Benchmark 10-year bond yield rises as much as 7 bps to 8.48 percent. * Heads for biggest rise since Aug. 5, when the RBI cut the SLR at its policy review. * Last traded at 8.47 percent vs Wednesday's close of 8.41 percent. * Strong volumes seen. * Bonds worth nearly 200 billion rupees trade by 01:00 p.m. (0730 GMT) vs full-day average of 300 billion rupees - CCIL. * Consumer inflation data due next week to be the key focus. ($1 = 60.9600 Indian rupee)