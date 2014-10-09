* Overnight cash rate at 7.60/65 percent, below Wednesday's close of 8.05/8.10 percent. * Also below repo rate of 8.0 percent. * System liquidity surplus seen at 300-400 billion rupees ($4.92-$6.56 billion), traders say. * RBI will mop up liquidity via a 100-billion-rupee ($1.64 billion) open market sale of bonds on Oct. 13. * Overall, funds worth 400 billion rupees will leave the system before Oct. 15 given scheduled bond and state development loans auctions. * However, inflows via government spending have been good. ($1 = 60.9800 Indian rupee)