BRIEF-Euro Kapital YO Q1 revenue down at 75.3 mln lira
* Q1 revenue of 75.3 million lira ($21.06 million) versus 107.8 million lira year ago
Oct 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Land Niederoesterreich
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 125 million swiss francs
Maturity Date April 27, 2021
Coupon 0.375 pct
Yield 0.34 pct
Issue price 100.775
Reoffer price 100.225
Spread minus 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond midswaps, equivalent to Gov't+12bp
ISIN CH0256886505
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 175 million swiss francs
Maturity Date October 27, 2022
Coupon 0.5 pct
Yield 0.522 pct
Issue price 100.574
Reoffer price 99.824
Spread minus 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond midswaps,equivalent to Gov't+22bp
ISIN CH0256886539
****
Common terms
Payment Date October 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
* Honest Rise to acquire Even Value shares and assign all rights and title to shareholders' loan for HK$21.3 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2p9nDIB) Further company coverage: