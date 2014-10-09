Oct 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Credit Suisse AG (London Branch)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Euro

Maturity Date October 16,2019

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 45 basis points

Reoffer price 99.75 basis points

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 45 basis points

Payment Date October 16,2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1121919333

