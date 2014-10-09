Oct 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Infra Foch

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million Euro

Maturity Date October 16, 2020

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.793

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,104.2 basis points,DBR 2.25 9/20 @ 111.725

ISIN FR0012236677

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 450 million Euro

Maturity Date April 16, 2025

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.661

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond over midswaps,127.1 basis points,DBR 1.00 8/24 @ 101.025

ISIN FR0012236669

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date October 16,2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA,BNP Paribas,Credit Agricole CIB (B&D),

Royal Bank of Scotland,Santander GBM & SMBC Nikko

Ratings BBB (stable) (S&P)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)