BRIEF-Aplitt FY 2016 net result turns into loss of 6.4 mln zlotys yoy
* FY 2016 revenue 91.5 million zlotys ($23.46 million) versus 99.1 million zlotys a year ago
Oct 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Infra Foch
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million Euro
Maturity Date October 16, 2020
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.793
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,104.2 basis points,DBR 2.25 9/20 @ 111.725
ISIN FR0012236677
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 450 million Euro
Maturity Date April 16, 2025
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.661
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond over midswaps,127.1 basis points,DBR 1.00 8/24 @ 101.025
ISIN FR0012236669
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date October 16,2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA,BNP Paribas,Credit Agricole CIB (B&D),
Royal Bank of Scotland,Santander GBM & SMBC Nikko
Ratings BBB (stable) (S&P)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
* Q1 net loss of 12.5 million lira ($3.49 million) versus loss of 2.2 million lira year ago