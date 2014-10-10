* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.8 percent. * Global shares slumped after weak German export data raised growth concerns. * Shares of exporters namely in IT and pharmaceutical sectors on watch. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan slumps 1.3 percent. * Foreign investors sold shares worth of 208.9 million rupees ($3.42 million) on Thursday - NSE. * Investors await Infosys' July-Sept results due later in the day. * Also on watch, India's industrial output data which likely rose 2.4 pct in August. ($1 = 61.0400 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)