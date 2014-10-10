* USD/INR seen opening stronger compared to its previous close of 61.04/05 on Thursday. * Pair seen in a 61.00 to 61.30 range during the day. * Weak German export data raises fears of recession in the heart of Europe. Most Asian stock indices fall. * Asian currencies trading weaker versus the dollar. * USD/INR pair at 61.11/12 in offshore spot non-deliverable indicative trade. * Shares to be monitored for clues on foreign fund flows. * Nifty futures trading 0.8 percent lower. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)