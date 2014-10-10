* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening little changed versus Thursday's close of 8.47 percent. * Traders to mainly await 150-billion-rupee debt sale results for direction. * The central bank will also sell 100 billion rupees worth of bonds on Monday via open market operations. * Some position cutting likely ahead of the sale. * Fall in global crude prices may limit a sharp rise in yields. * Crude oil falls below $89 a barrel to a near four-year low. * 10-year paper seen in an 8.45 to 8.55 percent range. * Inflation data due next week to be the key focus with investors also watching the factory data due post market hours. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)