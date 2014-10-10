* USD/INR at 61.16/17 compared with its previous close of 61.04/05 on Thursday. * The pair seen in a 61.00 to 61.30 range during the day. * Nifty trading down 0.6 percent in pre-open trade, to be monitored for foreign fund flow cues. * Industrial output data due post market on Friday, inflation data next week key for near-term direction. * Weak German export data raises fears of recession in the heart of Europe. Most Asian stock indexes fall. * Asian currencies trading weaker versus the dollar. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)