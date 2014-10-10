* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges down 2 basis points to 8.45 percent. * Bargain-hunting being seen after Thursday's steep fall. * Fall in global crude prices helping sentiment for bonds. * Traders mainly await 150-billion-rupee debt sale results for direction. * The central bank will also sell 100 billion rupees worth of bonds on Monday via open market operations. * CPI inflation data due next Monday to be the key.