* Shares in Cairn India Ltd fall 3.2 percent. * HSBC downgrades the stock to "underweight" from "neutral." * Says production from key oil field in Rajasthan will peak in fiscal year 2016. * Taking into account other production forecasts, HSBC says Cairn's earnings may have already peaked in fiscal year 2014. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)