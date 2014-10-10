* Software exporters gain after Infosys' July-September earnings beat estimates. * Infosys September-quarter consolidated net profit came in at 31 billion rupees compared to consensus estimate of 29.20 bln rupees. * Infosys jumps 4.9 percent, HCL Technologies up 2.2 percent while Wipro gains 1.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)