* India's BSE index falls 1.03 percent, while NSE index is down 1.1 percent. * Shares track fall in global shares on worries about weak German export data. * Blue-chips lead falls, especially banks and financial firm shares. State Bank India is down 1.4 percent, while ICICI Bank is down 1.4 percent. * However, technology stocks gain after Infosys Ltd earnings. * Infosys up 5.2 percent, while WIpro Ltd gains 0.8 percent and Tata Consultancy Services up 0.3 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)