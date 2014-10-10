* Worries are growing India will be hit by tumbling global markets. * Investors fear the prospect of a global slowdown and the end of U.S. monetary stimulus. * India has attracted a net $34 billion in foreign investment this year. * Domestically, earnings of blue-chips such as Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services key for shares. * NSE index seen in 7,800 to 8,000 range. * Consumer inflation data on Monday key for bonds and rupee. * September CPI forecast to have risen 7.2 percent year-on-year vs 7.8 percent in August - Reuters poll. * India to also report wholesale inflation during the week. * Trade data is also possible, although no date has been set. * Benchmark 10-yr bond yield seen in a 8.40-8.55 percent range. * The rupee seen in a 60.80-61.30/dollar range.