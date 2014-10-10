BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
* Worries are growing India will be hit by tumbling global markets. * Investors fear the prospect of a global slowdown and the end of U.S. monetary stimulus. * India has attracted a net $34 billion in foreign investment this year. * Domestically, earnings of blue-chips such as Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services key for shares. * NSE index seen in 7,800 to 8,000 range. * Consumer inflation data on Monday key for bonds and rupee. * September CPI forecast to have risen 7.2 percent year-on-year vs 7.8 percent in August - Reuters poll. * India to also report wholesale inflation during the week. * Trade data is also possible, although no date has been set. * Benchmark 10-yr bond yield seen in a 8.40-8.55 percent range. * The rupee seen in a 60.80-61.30/dollar range.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH No date: Sept trade data (tentative) Mon: Sept consumer price inflation (1730 India time/1200 GMT)
Reliance Industries, Indusind Bank earnings Tue: Sept. wholesale price inflation (1200/0630 GMT)
Bajaj Auto's results. Wed: Markets closed due to Maharashtra state elections Thu: Tata Consultancy Services, Hero MotoCorp's
earnings Fri: Axis Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises'
earnings.
