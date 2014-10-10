* Sesa Sterlite falls 2.9 percent and Hindustan Zinc slips 2 percent. * Stocks track slump in parent Vedanta Resources Plc's shares, dealers say. * Vedanta shares fall 8 percent after reporting lower quarterly output at its oil and gas, zinc and Zambian copper businesses. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)