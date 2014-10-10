* USD/INR at 61.20/21 compared with its previous close of 61.04/05 on Thursday. * Index of the dollar against six majors up 0.2 percent. * Nifty trading down 1 percent and being watched for foreign fund flow cues. * Industrial output data due post market on Friday, inflation data next week key for near-term direction. * Most Asian currencies fall after weak German export data. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)