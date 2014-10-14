* USD/INR to edge lower versus Monday's 61.0950/1050. * India's retail inflation in September hits record low, but rate cuts still unlikely. * Pair to move in 60.90 to 61.30 range. * Traders expect caution to prevail ahead of the Maharashtra state election on Wednesday. * Most global share markets slide on concerns of the health of the world economy. * Most Asian currencies however trading stronger compared to the dollar. * USD/INR pair at 61.03 in offshore spot non-deliverable indicative trade. * Nifty futures trading 0.5 percent higher. Shares will be watched for clues on foreign fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)