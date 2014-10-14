* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield to open lower versus Monday's 8.42 percent close. * Last week yields had touched 8.41 percent, the lowest in nearly 13 months. * India's retail inflation in September hits record low, but rate cuts still unlikely. * Brent crude slides to lowest levels since 2010. * 10-year paper seen in a 8.35 to 8.45 percent range. * Some caution however will prevail ahead of the state elections on Wednesday, for which markets will also remain closed. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)