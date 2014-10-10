Bangalore, Oct 10 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 49000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 30000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 36900 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 42500 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 108000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 26000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 22500 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16000 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8500 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 24000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 6900 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10500 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 26500 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 13000 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 21000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 530 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 230 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 112 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 30000 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14200 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6550 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 697 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 730 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 680 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 710 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 850 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 885 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1430 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 84000 2. Rapeseed Oil 69000 3. Sunflower Oil 57500 4. Kardi Oil 87500 5. Linseed Oil 76000 6. Sesame Oil 82500 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 61500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 84500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 64000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 51000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 58000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 45800 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 57000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 54000 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 51000 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 63800 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 71500 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 61500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 64000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 63500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 85500 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 590 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 640 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 42000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 950 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 970 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified