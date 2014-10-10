BANGALORE, Oct 10 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 37000 ICS-201(B22mm) 37500 ICS-102(B22mm) 25300 ICS-103(23mm) 26700 ICS-104(24mm) 32100 ICS-202(26mm) 32900 ICS-105(26mm) 29100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 30300 ICS-105(27mm) 33400 ICS-105CS(27mm) 29900 ICS-105MMA(27) 31600 ICS-105PHR(28) 34200 ICS-105(28mm) 32800 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33200 ICS-105(29mm) 34200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34000 ICS-105(30mm) 35200 ICS-105(31mm) 36200 ICS-106(32mm) 37700 ICS-107(34mm) 45500