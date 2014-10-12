Oct 12 Seventy-three farmers from Colombia are
suing BP Plc alleging the company negligently managed the
construction of the Ocensa oil pipeline in Colombia during the
mid-1990s, which caused severe damage to their land, the
Financial Times reported.
The group of farmers, called "campesinos," claim pipeline
construction activities by British company Equion Energia,
formerly BP Exploration (Colombia) Limited, severely reduced the
productivity of their farms, and are seeking about 18 million
pounds ($28.93 million) in compensation, the FT reported. (on.ft.com/1vVJTCS)
A number of Colombian farmers are scheduled to travel to
London to provide evidence in the case, which will be argued
with reference to contractual and extra-contractual liability
under Colombian law, the paper said.
The Ocensa oil pipeline project was undertaken by BP
Exploration (Colombia) in partnership with four MNCs and
Colombia's national oil company, where BPXC entered into
contracts with the farmers to lay the oil pipeline through their
private land, the FT said.
"The OCENSA pipeline project involved significant steps
being taken at the time of construction to engage with local
communities, make appropriate compensation payments and ensure
that the land that the pipeline traversed suffered no material
damage," BP said in a statement.
The company said it is confident in its legal position and
believes it is appropriate for the case to be defended
vigorously.
In 2011, BP sold all of its assets in Colombia which led to
the creation of a new brand, Equion Energy Limited, according to
Equion's website. (bit.ly/1nip9EW)
($1 = 0.6222 British pound)
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; editing by Matthew
Lewis)