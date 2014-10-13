* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.7 percent. * Asian stocks fell after a steep decline on Wall Street as worries about global growth sapped confidence. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.8 percent. * Foreign investors sold shares worth 7.20 billion Indian rupees ($117.51 million) on Friday - NSE. * Consumer inflation data due later in the day and wholesale inflation on Tuesday key. * September CPI forecast to have risen 7.2 percent year-on-year vs 7.8 percent in August - Reuters poll. * Reliance Industries July-Sept earnings and car sales data also awaited. * Also, Indian central bank governor calm on prospect of U.S. rate rise. (1 US dollar = 61.2700 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)