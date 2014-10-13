* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen rangebound versus Friday's close of 8.46 percent. * Traders await CPI data due after market hours. * Consumer prices in September were forecast to have risen 7.2 percent, according to a Reuters poll, weaker than 7.8 percent in August. * The central bank will also sell 100 billion rupees worth of bonds on Monday via open market operations. * Fall in global crude prices may limit a sharp rise in yields.