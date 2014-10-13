* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 bps at 8.43 percent. * Stronger rupee aiding gains. * On watch: Bond sale of 100 billion rupees via open market operation by the central bank. * Traders cautious ahead of CPI data, due at 1200 GMT. * Consumer prices in September were forecast to have risen 7.2 percent, according to a Reuters poll, weaker than 7.8 percent in August.