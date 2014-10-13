BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
* USD/INR trading at 61.2750/2850 compared with its Friday close of 61.34/35. * Asian currencies trading mostly stronger versus the dollar. * Traders cautious as nervousness grips global markets over economic growth fears. * Shares to be monitored for clues on foreign fund flows. * The 50-share Nifty Index down 0.65 percent.
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M