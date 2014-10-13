* India's Future Retail Ltd surges 6.4 per cent, while Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd gains 5 percent. * Future Group, the parent company, says in strategic partnership with Amazon Inc to sell its products through Amazon.in platform. * Traders see this as an opportunity to tap online market and may increase their revenue substantially. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)