* India's BSE index falls 0.6 percent while the NSE index is down 0.7 percent. * Shares track weak global markets, which fell on growth concerns. * Asian stocks stumbled to seven-month lows. * MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8 percent. * Blue-chips fall. ICICI Bank falls 1.2 percent, HDFC Bank down 1 percent while Bharti Airtel is trading 2.4 percent lower. * However, technology stocks gain for the second day after Infosys Ltd's earnings on Friday that beat expectations. * Infosys up 1.3 percent while Tata Consultancy Services gains 0.8 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)