* Lupin Ltd gains 1.3 percent. * India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board to consider hike in drug maker's foreign portfolio investment limit on Oct. 21. (bit.ly/1syGdbu) * Foreign portfolio investors currently hold 31.75 percent in the company, as per BSE data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)