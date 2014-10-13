* State-run Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd gains 2.5 percent. * Goldman Sachs upgrades to "buy" from "neutral" * Cites valuations after recent share falls. * Expects Oriental Bank's fundamentals to improve, including better return on assets. * Lender's shares have fallen 30 percent over the last 3 months compared with a 1 percent gain in the NSE bank index. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)