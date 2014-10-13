* JP Morgan cuts its India GDP growth projection for 2014/15 to 5.1 percent from 5.3 percent after weak factory output print. * "IP (industrial production) debacle is the straw that breaks the camel's back," JP Morgan said in its Oct. 10 report. * India's August industrial output rose just 0.4 percent compared with 2.4 percent estimated in a Reuters poll. * The Reserve Bank of India projects GDP to grow at around 5.5 percent in the current fiscal year ending March 2015. * A slower growth and a fall in oil and commodity prices increase the chance for the RBI to attain its challenging 6 percent consumer price inflation target by January 2016, JP Morgan said.