* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.44 percent. * Markets expect data later on Monday to show weaker CPI. * September CPI forecast at 7.2 percent vs 7.8 percent in August. * Traders also awaiting results of a bond sale of 100 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) OMO sale. (1 US dollar = 61.2400 Indian rupee)