BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
* USD/INR trading at 61.2725/2800 compared with its Friday close of 61.34/35. * Gains in the rupee track stronger Asian currencies on relief from solid China trade data. * Better global markets offset slower-than-expected industrial output data from India on Friday. * India due to release CPI data later in the day.
