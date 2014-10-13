* Shares in Coal India Ltd gain 2.1 percent. * HSBC upgrades the stock to "overweight" from "neutral". * Says Coal India to be main beneficiary of India's increased focus on domestic coal production. * Temporary ownership of cancelled coal blocks also a positive, HSBC says. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)