Chinese developer to bring Xiongan frenzy to offshore investors
* Offshore debut to offer bond investors play on new Chinese metropolis
(Correction to change the maturity year from 2014 to 2024)
Oct 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Nassauische Sparkasse
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date October 21, 2024
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.97
Reoffer price 99.97
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deka
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A13R8H3
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Offshore debut to offer bond investors play on new Chinese metropolis
SHANGHAI, April 17 An adviser to China's central bank has flagged that China's central bank could reduce the amount of cash banks need to hold, saying such cuts to the reserve requirement ratio would be normal given the sharp drops in its foreign exchange reserves.