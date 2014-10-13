BANGALORE, Oct 13 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 37000 ICS-201(B22mm) 37500 ICS-102(B22mm) 25300 ICS-103(23mm) 25300 ICS-104(24mm) 32100 ICS-202(26mm) 33200 ICS-105(26mm) 29100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 30300 ICS-105(27mm) 33700 ICS-105CS(27mm) 29900 ICS-105MMA(27) 31600 ICS-105PHR(28) 34300 ICS-105(28mm) 32700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33000 ICS-105(29mm) 34100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 33800 ICS-105(30mm) 35100 ICS-105(31mm) 36100 ICS-106(32mm) 37600 ICS-107(34mm) 45500