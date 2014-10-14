* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.5 percent. * Traders say retail inflation falling to record low in September may prompt RBI to cut rates earlier than expected. * India's wholesale price inflation also due later in the day. * Also, Reliance posts profit rise, plans to invest $9 bln. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 1 percent. * Foreign investors sold shares worth 6.71 billion rupees ($110.01 million) on Monday - NSE. * Watchdog bars Indian property giant DLF from capital markets. * Key earnings on Tuesday: Bajaj Auto (1 US dollar = 60.9950 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)