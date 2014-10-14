* India's interest rate-sensitive stocks gain. * CPI inflation slows to 6.46 percent, lowest level since figures were first published in January 2012. * May prompt the central bank to cut rates earlier than expected, traders say. * Axis Bank Ltd surges 1.7 percent, while State Bank of India gains 1.5 percent. * Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd rises 0.4 percent and Maruti Suzuki India advances 0.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)