* USD/INR hits 60.90 in opening trade, its lowest since Sept. 23. * Pair trading at 60.96/97 versus Monday's 61.0950/1050. * India's retail inflation in September hits record low, but rate cuts still unlikely. * Pair to move in 60.90 to 61.20 range. * Traders expect caution to prevail ahead of the Maharashtra state election on Wednesday. * Most Asian currencies also trading stronger compared to the dollar. * Nifty trading 0.5 percent higher and will be watched for clues on foreign fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)