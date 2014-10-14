* India's BSE index and NSE index are largely flat. * Reliance Industries Ltd gains 1.1 after its July-September earnings beat estimates. * Interest rate-sensitive stocks gain on rate cut hopes after CPI inflation slows sharply. * However, gains were limited as technology stocks fall on profit-taking from recent gains. Infosys Ltd falls 0.9 percent. * DLF slumps to a record low after the market regulator barred it from tapping the capital markets for three years. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)