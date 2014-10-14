* Bajaj Auto gains 2.9 percent. * Bank of America-Merrill Lynch upgrades to "buy" from "underperform". * Cites higher volume and average selling prices, and increased contribution from dirt-bike making affiliate KTM. * Adds July-September results will reflect some of the rising sales price trend, but profits will likely be flattish. * Company's July-Sept earnings due later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)