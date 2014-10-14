* The RBI is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.45 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction on Tuesday, as per the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * Expected cut-off compares with a cut-off yield of 8.4782 percent last week. * The highest yield for the 91-day bills as per the poll was 8.50 percent, while the lowest was 8.43 percent. * The RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.56 percent on the 364-day t-bills versus the previous 8.6485 percent, the poll showed. * The highest yield for the 364-day bills as per the poll was 8.60 percent, while the lowest was 8.50 percent. * The RBI will sell 90 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills later on Tuesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/suvashree.deychoudhury@thomsonre uters.com/neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thom sonreuters.com)