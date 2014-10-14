* USD/INR reverses direction to trade at 61.17/18 versus Monday's close of 61.0950/1050. * Pair had earlier hit 60.90, its lowest level since Sept. 23. * Traders expect the pair to move in a range of 60.90 to 61.30. * The NSE index trading 0.4 percent lower, while the BSE index down 0.3 percent. * Dollar rebounds modestly against yen and euro following steep falls overnight. * India's September WPI inflation hits near 5-year low of 2.38 percent. * Traders expect caution to prevail ahead of the Maharashtra state election on Wednesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)