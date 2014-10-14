* USD/INR extends gain to trade at 61.31/32 versus Monday's close of 61.0950/1050. * Pair had earlier hit 60.90, its lowest level since Sept. 23. * But worries about global economic growth sparks a recovery in the dollar from recent falls. * Dollar demand also helped by pent-up demand after U.S. markets were closed on Monday. * Demand for dollars from defence companies also driving the pair higher. * Traders also cite caution ahead of elections in India's western Maharashtra state on Wednesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)